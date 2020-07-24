CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Anne Arundel Co. restrictions on Friday | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Simple wellness check in Anne Arundel County saves woman’s life

Rob Woodfork

July 24, 2020, 8:44 AM

A program that provides daily check-ins for isolated older adults is being lauded for saving the life of a Glen Burnie, Maryland, woman.

A member of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities Telephone Reassurance Program found an unresponsive client and called 911, according to the county.

The unidentified Glen Burnie woman was transported to a local hospital and is said to be recovering from an unspecified condition.

“I commend Patty Lortie for her judgment and quick thinking that resulted in getting life-saving measures to this client,” said the program’s acting director, Karrisa Gouin, in a statement.

“Typically these daily calls provide much-needed socialization and well checks but there are times, such in this case, that the calls save lives. This gives family members the peace of mind to know their loved ones are not alone.”

The free service includes a call from a program volunteer to adults 55 and older and individuals with disabilities at the same time, every day of the year. The check-in calls allow the clients to remain independent in their home for as long as possible, and as County Executive Steuart Pittman pointed out, the calls “have been so important since this pandemic closed our senior centers four months ago.”

“This program is invaluable for our clients,” Lortie said. “We are sending positive thoughts for our client’s recovery.”

Learn more about how the Telephone Reassurance Program works.

