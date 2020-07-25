Millions set aside to help renters avoid eviction in Anne Arundel Co.

Destroying some jobs and some small businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has put many renters in danger of losing their homes. But to fight this, Anne Arundel County is adding money to its fund intended to shield renters from eviction.

But to fight this, Anne Arundel County, Maryland is adding money to its fund intended to shield renters from eviction.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the county’s Eviction Protection Fund has been increased to $4.5 million dollars. The program that provides aid to low income households was initially funded at $1 million in April.

All of the money for the fund comes from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Residents can apply for assistance online by completing an intake form.

It’s not the only effort the county is providing to help renters.

The county has established what it calls an Excluded Worker Humanitarian Fund. This effort is aimed at providing cash assistance to up to 4,000 workers who have been laid off but are not eligible for state unemployment benefits. Residents can apply for benefits online.

“We must provide assurances to our county residents as they struggle through this pandemic that they will not lose their homes,” Pittman said.

Meanwhile, the state of Maryland has in place an eviction protection order because of the public health emergency.

The Maryland District Court has put off until Aug. 31 any hearings in cases of those charged with failure to pay rent.

