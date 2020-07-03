Confederate statue toppled, defaced at Maryland church

Anne Arundel County police are looking for suspects after a Confederate statue was vandalized at a church in Lothian, Maryland.

Police said they responded to the Mt. Calvary Methodist Church on Mount Zion Marlboro Road on Friday. They found the Confederate statue had been pulled from its concrete pedestal and defaced with red spray paint. “Racist” is written in red multiple times in photos taken at the scene.

The statue was last seen undamaged around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to call (410) 222-1960 or the Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Below is a map of the area.