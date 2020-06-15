Maryland church members to discuss fate of Confederate statue

Members of a Maryland church are discussing the fate of a Confederate statue that was recently spray painted with the word “shame.”

LOTHIAN, Md. — Members of a Maryland church are discussing the fate of a Confederate statue that was recently spray painted with the word “shame.”

The Capital Gazette reported Sunday that the statue stands outside Mt. Calvary Anglican Church in the town of Lothian.

The privately owned statue is of Benjamin Welch Owens, who served in a Confederate Maryland artillery unit during the Civil War.

Mt. Calvary Vector R.H. Tregenza said the church’s vestry must discuss the statue’s possible removal. The church’s bishop also must be consulted.

Owens had attended the church. The statue was erected in 1999.

