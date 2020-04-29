Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police charge Maryland man…

Police charge Maryland man accused of throwing duck from car

The Associated Press

April 29, 2020, 9:49 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland say a man accused of throwing a duckling from a moving car on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has been charged with animal cruelty.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police told The Capital Gazette on Tuesday that 20-year-old Ethan R. Fowler faces two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The agency began investigating April 19 after a recording emerged allegedly showing a suspect throw the baby animal from the window of a car while driving across the bridge.

A police spokesman said Fowler was identified as the person in the video.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

