Md. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing kayakers

The Maryland Coast Guard is searching for two missing kayakers after a kayak and paddle were discovered east of Rockhold Creek in Deale.

The Maryland Coast Guard is searching for two missing kayakers after a kayak and paddle were discovered east of Rockhold Creek in Deale, Maryland.

Officials received a call Thursday from the Columbia Beach community pier from someone who saw two people in a small canoe or kayak drifting in the bay. Firefighters confirmed the sighting of two people in a small vessel several miles from the area drifting south in the Chesapeake Bay.

The United States Coast Guard and a fireboat from the City of Annapolis Fire Department recovered a kayak and a paddle before the search was called off due to darkness.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department Dive Team and Marine Division are currently assisting the Maryland Natural Resources Police with the search for the missing people.