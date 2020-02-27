Suspended Md. trooper charged in domestic violence assault ordered to sleep at barracks

A Maryland State Police trooper facing domestic violence charges has been ordered to sleep at the barracks he works out of as he awaits trial.

A judge ordered Dennis Maguche, 31, of Laurel to stay at the Maryland State Police barracks in Forestville, where Maguche worked as a patrol officer, during a bond review hearing on Wednesday.

Maguche was arrested Tuesday evening at his home in Laurel and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment stemming from multiple arguments with his wife.

Maguche, who is suspended with pay, also had his police service weapons seized by the state police.

Police in Anne Arundel County arrested Maguche Tuesday following an altercation with his wife, Lydia Kawudhav, 28, who spoke at his bond review on Wednesday. Kawudhav told a judge Maguche grabbed her by the neck and punched her multiple times that night.

In addition, Maguche was charged with an attack that was alleged to have occurred at the end of January, requiring Kawudhav to go to the hospital for treatment.

At first, Maguche’s wife whispered so softly she couldn’t be heard in the courtroom. As both her body and voice shook, Kawudhav told the judge during the hearing, “I’m afraid for my life.”

Both allege the other committed violence against the other.

Kawudhav is facing second-degree assault charges against her husband stemming from the incident.

The judge specifically asked Kawudhav what she wanted him to do, and whether he wanted her to keep Maguche in jail.

She responded she just wants the judge to keep him away from her.

Maguche’s lawyer agreed a no contact order was appropriate, and argued against continued jail time for his client. He also pointed out Maguche was the one who called Anne Arundel County Police to their home Tuesday.

Maguche hoped the judge would allow him to stay at his brother’s house. He could still end up there at some point, but for now the judge ordered him to stay at the Forestville barracks until more could be learned about the brother’s home.

The offer to stay at the barracks was first extended by his supervisor, who said Maguche had been a trooper in good standing up until his arrest.

Reached for comment, a Maryland State Police spokeswoman provided the following statement:

During this morning’s hearing, the judge inquired about places the trooper could stay, other than his home. Captain Garcia, the trooper’s troop commander, told the judge the trooper could reside at the Forestville Barracks. Each of our barracks has a dormitory facility where troopers can stay when necessary. This option was provided to the judge and he directed the trooper to stay at the barracks.”

Maguche was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after his wife told the judge he was sometimes suicidal.

Both are set to go on trial in May.

