A sophomore U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Saturday after collapsing during the running portion of a semi-annual physical readiness test.

Duke Carrillo, 21, collapsed during the 1.5-mile run, the academy said Sunday in a series of tweets.

Carrillo, who’s from Flower Mound, Texas, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died around 12:23 p.m.

The academy is investigating the incident, it said.

“My wife, Joanne, and I join the Brigade, staff & faculty in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of MIDN Duke Carrillo,” said Sean Buck, the academy’s superintendent, in a statement. “Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”

Lt. Sara Lewis praised Carrillo’s uplifting personality.

“I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him,” Lewis said. “Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

Carrillo’s brothers are also midshipmen at the academy.

The Navy’s physical readiness test includes a dynamic warmup, an exercise routine, static stretching and a recovery period, according to a National Reserve Officers Training Corps handbook.

It features curl-ups and push-ups in addition to the 1.5-mile run.

