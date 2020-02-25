Arrest made in possible syringe assault in Anne Arundel County

Police arrested Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Maryland, Tuesday, on charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have arrested a suspect they say used a syringe in the assault of a woman.

Police arrested Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Maryland, on Tuesday, on charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

A woman told officers Feb. 18 that she was “assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe” at 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton, police said last week. That’s the address for Christopher’s Fine Foods.

Police said the woman sought medical treatment and added, “A syringe stick cannot be ruled out at this time.”

The woman has a “long, stressful, uncertain road ahead of her,” Sgt. Jackie Davis of the Anne Arundel County police told WTOP on Monday.

The victim will have to undergo over a year of testing to figure out whether she had been injected or infected with anything.

“It’s shocking, it’s terrifying; I feel awful for this victim not knowing what her fate is from this or what the motive from this was, or what potential awful diseases she could have if it was a dirty syringe,” Davis said. “It’s just disgusting.”

Anyone with further information about the incident should call Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-1960.

WTOP’s Teta Alim and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

