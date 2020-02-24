Surveillance video shows suspect in possible syringe assault in Md.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have released surveillance video of a suspect seen possibly assaulting a woman with what could be a syringe. See video.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have released security video of a man seen possibly assaulting a woman with what could be a syringe last week at a grocery store.

“We need to find out what his motive was with this, what exactly he stabbed this woman with, if it was a syringe,” Sgt. Jackie Davis, with the Anne Arundel County police, said on Monday.

A woman told officers on Feb. 18 that she was “assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe” at 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton, Maryland, police said last week. That’s the address for Christopher’s Fine Foods.

Police said the woman sought medical treatment and added, “A syringe stick cannot be ruled out at this time.”

The woman has a “long, stressful, uncertain road ahead of her,” Davis said, as she has to undergo over a year of testing to figure out whether she had been injected or infected with anything.

“It’s shocking, it’s terrifying; I feel awful for this victim not knowing what her fate is from this or what the motive from this was, or what potential awful diseases she could have if it was a dirty syringe. It’s just disgusting,” Davis said.

The footage shows the woman bringing a shopping cart inside the store and an older white man, possibly in his 50s, walking closely behind her. He is seen strongly jabbing her and putting something in his sweatshirt pocket. As the woman reacts, the suspect is seen interacting with her.

“It’s very intentional,” Davis said. “It’s an extremely intentional act.”

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with more information about this case to call (410) 222-1960, or the Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

“This is something that — you really can’t put words to it,” Davis said.

Below is a map of the area where police said the assault happened.

