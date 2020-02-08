Anne Arundel Co. police warn against donating to GoFundMe pages setup for wounded detectives

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is warning the public against donating to unauthorized GoFundMe pages setup for two detectives who were shot on Wednesday.

The department said several online fundraisers have appeared online purportedly raising money for the families of Detective Scott Ballard and Detective Ian Preece.

“The families have not authorized any of these efforts, nor has the Anne Arundel County Police Department,” the police department said in a tweet.

The pages appeared as the two detectives recovered in the hospital after they were shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect on Wednesday.

The police department expressed its appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community during what it called “difficult times.”

The tweet also said if the family does seek “any such support” in the future, the police department will announce it and publicize it on its website.

Joseph Willis, 22, has since been captured and charged with murder and for the attempted murder of one of the officers. Because the other detective was shot over the Baltimore City line, the courts will allow Anne Arundel County prosecutors to charge Willis in that shooting.

Both detectives returned to their homes on Sunday, according to the Anne Arundel Police Department.

