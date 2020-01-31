Two Maryland highway workers were hospitalized after a pickup truck ran off southbound Interstate 97 and struck their vehicles Friday morning.

It happened north of New Cut Road, in Anne Arundel County, around 11:40 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency right before his Toyota Tundra careened into a State Highway Administration vehicle that was parked along the right shoulder.

That impact, they believe, caused the SHA vehicle to hit another that was parked on the shoulder.

Eric Gross, 51, of Crownsville, and Gary Henley, 48, of Pasadena, had been outside their vehicles during the work zone collision. Both had their emergency lights activated at the time.

The driver — later identified as 38-year-old Karl Gunther Jr., of Pasadena — was taken to a hospital as well for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation. Below is a map showing the area of the crash.

