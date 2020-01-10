Glen Burnie church van driver accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

A Glen Burnie, Maryland, church transport van driver is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he came into contact with on the job, according to police.

On Jan. 5, the Annapolis police got a report from a 13-year-old girl and her family she’d been sexually assaulted on Juliana Circle West in Annapolis, the police said in a statement.

Sgt. Amy Miguez, of the Annapolis police, said four assaults had reportedly happened since mid-December.

The police arrested Jose Argueta, 44, of Glen Burnie, on Jan. 9. They said he met the girl as the driver of a church transportation van.

“He began texting with her and arranged for some meetings, at which point he sexually assaulted her,” Miguez said.

Police said they found pornographic pictures of the girl on Argueta’s phone.

Argueta has been charged with 19 counts relating to the assaults, according to the police. He is being held without bond.

Miguez wouldn’t identify the church, but said the police have reached out to them, so they could spread the word among parishioners. “We want to make sure there are no other victims he had access to,” she said.

The Annapolis Police Department is urging anyone with more information about these incidents or the suspect to call Detective Pyles at 410-260-3439 or tnpyles@annapolis.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

