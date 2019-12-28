ATV accident in Anne Arundel sends three to hospital

Three adults are seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Davidsonville, Maryland, early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel Fire.

Anne Arundel fire responded around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of an ATV that ran off the road into a ravine off of Governor’s Bridge Road in Davidsonville, Maryland. Two women and one man, all 21, were ejected from the vehicle. The ATV pinned one rider temporarily; bystanders freed them before emergency services arrived on the scene.

All three victims were airlifted to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

See a map of the area where the crash took place below.

