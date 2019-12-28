Armed man killed after standoff with police and FBI in Anne Arundel County

A man was killed by law enforcement Friday evening in Linthicum, Maryland, after a nearly three hour standoff with Anne Arundel County police and the FBI.

An FBI SWAT team killed an armed man Friday evening in Linthicum, Maryland, after a nearly three hour standoff, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police responded around 2 p.m. Dec. 27 to a report of a shot fired inside a house on Gloria Avenue in Linthicum as part of a family dispute. Anne Arundel County police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said when they arrived, officers saw the man on the porch holding a handgun.

Anne Arundel police were on the scene for nearly two hours negotiating with the unidentified man. Over the course of negotiations, the man repeatedly threatened to shoot himself and let off multiple shots; he hit no one, and police did not return fire.

An FBI SWAT team was called in to cover for the county SWAT team, which was busy with a separate situation. After FBI SWAT arrived, there was another exchange of gunfire that struck the suspect and ended the standoff shortly before 5 p.m. No officers or FBI agents were shot and the man was later confirmed dead.

The joint investigation by Anne Arundel County police and the FBI is ongoing.

Below, see a map of the area where the standoff happened:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.