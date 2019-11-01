Annapolis police seek crab costume stolen from Crabcakes & Cannabis

A baked crab costume is on the loose, and police in Annapolis, Maryland, are asking for the public's help finding it.

The 4-foot crab costume, known as Buddy C. Weed, was stolen Wednesday night during a Halloween-themed event at Acme Bar and Grill on Main Street on the 100 block of Main Street, according to police.

Buddy is the mascot to Crabcakes & Cannabis, a local company that sells pot-themed apparel and accessories. Buddy has a red crab shell, droopy eyes and a bowtie with the Maryland flag and marijuana leaves.

Crabcakes & Cannabis posted about the company’s missing “best bud” on their website, estimating its time of disappearance as somewhere between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“While packing Buddy’s claws and pants at the end of the night for safe keeping, Buddy’s shell was abducted by an unknown perpetrator,” the company said on its website. The following morning, our team filed a police report for our missing person (mascot).”

Annapolis police said they plan to follow up on tips they received on social media from people who said they saw the bright red crustacean hours after it was stolen.

Police also plan to review camera footage in the area.

