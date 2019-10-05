Police seek ID of woman found dead in woods in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police are working to identify the remains of a woman found this week in a wooded area near a Glen Burnie, Maryland, apartment complex.

Officers were called to the area of Elvaton Road near Silent Breeze Court at about 11:15 a.m. Monday after a maintenance worker discovered the body. The apartment complex is near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Glen Mar Road for recovered partial human remains. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the remains appear to be from the same body, but is awaiting further DNA testing.

The medical examiner said the woman appears to be between 25-35 years old, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and missing several teeth. Police are following up on several tips but have still not determined her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Below is a map showing the location where the woman’s body was found.

