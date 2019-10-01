Maintenance worker finds body in woods in Glen Burnie

Police are investigating after a maintenance worker discovered a body in a wooded area near a Glen Burnie, Maryland, apartment complex.

Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the area of Elvaton Road near Silent Breeze Court at about 11:15 a.m. Monday. The apartment complex is near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Working with a forensic investigator, homicide detectives determined the remains are probably female, and it appears the woman died several weeks ago. Investigators said they found additional evidence in the nearby woods.

Police said they are still working to identify the woman, and they’re waiting on the medical examiner to say how she died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Below is a map showing the location where the woman’s body was found.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

