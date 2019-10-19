After violent attack, Glen Burnie man arrested for September death of 59-year-old

A Glen Burnie, Maryland, man has been arrested for the September homicide of a 59-year-old.

On Oct. 18, police arrested 25-year-old Tiwand Nathaniel McClary, Jr. in connection with a violent incident outside a convenience store that left another man dead.

According to police, on Sept. 18, witnesses saw an adult male step out of a vehicle and punch another man in the face. The man collapsed and struck his head again. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim, who police identified as 59-year-old Karl Shurger, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. On Sept. 27, Shurger died.

An autopsy was conducted to determine Shurger’s exact cause of death, and police issued several search warrants and interviewed McClary, who had been identified as a suspect in the case.

McClary told police he had been in an argument with Shurger inside a convenience store near the intersection of Oak Manor Drive and Woodhill Drive in Glen Burnie.

McClary said he then followed Shurger in a vehicle as he left the store on foot, then got out and started another argument. That argument ended when McClary struck Shurger in the head. McClary got back in his vehicle and left the scene.

Police arrested McClary without incident and charged him with manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Anne Arundel police said that while a suspect has been arrested in this case, they are still asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731, submitting an anonymous tip using the tip line at 410-222-4700 or submit a tip via their website.

