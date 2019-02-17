202
1 injured in shooting at Anne Arundel Co. mall, suspect sought

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP February 17, 2019 7:15 pm 02/17/2019 07:15pm
WASHINGTON — A shooting in an Anne Arundel County, Maryland, mall Saturday left at least one person injured after a verbal altercation between two groups escalated.

Police received calls about a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall at around 7:45 p.m. After arriving at the mall, officers found several witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident.

While police were investigating, a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He was later confirmed to be a victim of the mall shooting, and is in stable condition, Anne Arundel County police said.

The shooting was a targeted incident. 16-year-old Jamari Marquese Hammond has been identified as a suspect and is wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to the incident, according to Anne Arundel County police. Hammond, of Severn, Maryland, is 6’1″ and weights 188 pounds.

Hammond is wanted for attempted murder after to a shooting at an Anne Arundel Mall injured one victim. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting or Hammond’s whereabouts is asked to call Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-6155 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

WTOP’s Reem Nadeem and Hallie Mellendorf contributed to this report.

