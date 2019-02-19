Arundel Mills Mall shooting suspect in custody

The teenager suspected of opening fire at Arundel Mills Mall over the weekend is in custody after turning himself in, according to authorities.

The Anne Arundel County police arrested Jamari Hammond, 16, of Severn, Maryland, on Tuesday. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in the Feb. 16 shooting that left one person injured.

The incident was allegedly sparked by a verbal altercation between two groups.

Hammond faces attempted murder and other charges related to the shooting.

Police received calls about a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. After arriving at the mall, officers found several witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident.

While police were investigating, a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He was later confirmed to be a victim of the mall shooting, and was listed in stable condition.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

