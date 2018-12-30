Defective bracket caused BWI jet bridge collapse

Maryland transit officials say a defective metal bracket is what caused a jet bridge to collapse, inuring six people at BWI Marshall Airport on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Maryland transit officials say a defective metal bracket is what caused a jet bridge to collapse, injuring six people at BWI Marshall Airport on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m., as emergency personnel on an unrelated call were working to remove a sick passenger from a flight that had just arrived at Gate E-10.

Seven people were hurt when the jet bridge failed. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

The jet bridge was taken out of service.

Crews had inspected all 33 of the jet bridges that had brackets made by the same manufacturer and found they were safe to use, state officials said. But as a precaution, five other jet bridges would be taken out of service Sunday night in order to replace similar brackets that were installed at around the same time as the defective one.

The fixes aren’t expected to disrupt operations, state officials said.

The jet bridges — the walkways between the terminal and the plane — would be put back in services as the fixes are completed.

