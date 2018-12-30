Jet bridge failure at BWI Marshall under investigation

Several people are hurt when a jet bridge collapsed at BWI Marshall Airport on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The failure of a jet bridge at BWI Marshall Airport Saturday is under investigation after its collapse injured seven people.

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

Six people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, a spokesman for BWI Marshall said.

“Around 8:00 p.m., personnel from the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department responded to a passenger requiring medical attention on board an airline flight that had arrived at Gate E-10. While working to move the passenger from the aircraft, the jet bridge that serves the airline gate failed. Six individuals were injured in a fall. The injured individuals were treated and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining passengers were offloaded from the aircraft at about 8:45 p.m.,” said Jonathan Dean, spokesman for BWI-Marshall.

The FAA, in an email to WTOP, said seven people fell to the ground and were treated, including four medics, two Southwest Airlines employees and a sick passenger.

Thanks for all the support regarding the incident that occurred at the airport tonight. The support is sincerely appreciated. All personnel involved were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated for minor injuries as a precaution. No more assistance is needed. — Victor Ferreira (@BWIFireChief) December 30, 2018

The jet bridge, which is the hallway structure leading to the plane that passengers use to board the aircraft, was being used for a Southwest Airlines flight at the time. It is owned by BWI Marshall.

“The passenger loading bridge will remain out of service until the investigation is complete,” Dean said.

The plane arrived from Punta Cana, Domincan Republic, and at around 8 p.m. requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger on the flight, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Personnel from the airport’s Fire and Rescue Department responded, along with mutual aid, an airport spokesman said in a statement.

Anne Arundel County Fire responded to the incident at BWI Marshall.

#AACoFD is supporting @BWIFire with an incident at @BWI_Airport. Inquiries regarding the incident should be directed to @BWI_Airport. — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) December 30, 2018

While medics were helping the passenger outside the plane, the jet bridge experienced a failure, Southwest Airlines said.

Passengers on board the flight involved with the jet bridge incident described the situation as “traumatic.”

Passengers on board the flight involved with the jet bridge incident at BWI-Marshall, Michele Yerman, Savannah Yerman, Lila Yerman, tell 11 News what they saw. @BarrySimmsWBAL reports>> https://t.co/QjS3avyV06 pic.twitter.com/NGhCh2zmFc — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) December 30, 2018

Other passengers got off the plane at around 8:45 p.m., and there was no other impact to airline operations, Dean said.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

