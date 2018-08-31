202
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?

Sen. John McCain, who died after a yearlong battle with cancer, will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland. The cemetery is the final resting place for numerous other notable people.

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain will be buried Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, following a private service at the academy’s chapel.

The Vietnam veteran and six-term senator’s plot is next to that of his longtime friend and academy classmate Adm. Chuck Larson, who passed away four years ago.

The cemetery, which is about 6.7 acres in size, was laid out in 1869. A columbarium was added in 1987. Its beautiful grounds, overlooking the Severn River and College Creek, are the final resting place for numerous other notable people. Below are some of them:

McCain’s memorial service and burial will be closed to the public, and there will be limited public access to the Naval Academy starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If you’d like to visit the cemetery on another day, you’ll have to pass through security and follow some rules. If you can’t make it in person, the cemetery also has a searchable list of many burial records online that includes photos of headstones and details of their inscriptions.

