Md. man accused of bringing drugs, paraphernalia to police station

By Madeleine Simon August 9, 2018 11:21 am 08/09/2018 11:21am
WASHINGTON — When a Glen Burnie, Maryland, man received a call to pick his friend up after a DUI arrest, he should’ve checked his pockets before heading to the police station in an Uber.

The Maryland State Police said in a statement that they pulled Christian Nielson’s friend over on Wednesday. Police were processing the driver at the JFK Highway barrack when they allowed him to call Nielson to pick him up.

But, when Nielson arrived in an Uber, he was arrested after a routine check revealed he had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant. Police then found a suspected crack cocaine and crack pipe in Nielson’s pocket after they searched him.

Nielson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News crime glen burnie Local News Maryland News maryland state police
