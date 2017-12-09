201.5
Maryland’s Government House hosts annual holiday open house

By Dick Uliano December 9, 2017 7:22 pm 12/09/2017 07:22pm
The doors to Maryland's Government House were open to the public as Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife played host for the annual holiday open house.

ANNAPOLIS — The season’s first snowfall provided the backdrop for the annual holiday open house at the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, Maryland.

Snow frosted the spruce trees on the grounds of Government House, an 1870 Georgian-style mansion on State Circle.

Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife Yumi invited members of the public to share the holiday cheer; many of the guests appeared to be state government employees and their families.

A line of people waited patiently beneath falling snow at the security checkpoint where hand-held metal detectors were used to sweep individuals front and back, through layers of sweaters and thick parkas.

Visitors stepped into the grand entrance hall decorated with greenery and red bows sweeping up the grand staircase.

Governor and Mrs. Hogan greeted guests and posed for pictures standing before a towering Christmas tree aglitter in lights and festooned with red, gold and silver ornaments.

The tour wound through the stately public rooms of the historic mansion. Fresh garland hung over doorways and framed the painting of George Washington by Charles Wilson Peale, which hangs above one of the fireplaces in the drawing room. On the opposite wall, a small Christmas tree graced the mantle below a gold-framed painting of Frederick Douglass.

In the conservancy overlooking the gardens, visitors posed for pictures and selfies in front of another tall tree decorated with lights and red and gold ornaments of many shapes.

The Government House chefs were busy. The long table in the state dining room was laden with sweet treats including cookies, brownies and other desserts.

Against the chill of the wintry weather outside, guests sipped hot wassail and listened to holiday music.

