40 cats rescued in Loudoun Co. pet hoarding investigation, shelter asks for donations

After a pet hoarding investigation, 40 cats were removed from a house with unsafe living conditions by Loudon County Animal Services earlier this month.

LCAS conducted a welfare check at a Sterling residence on Aug. 1 and found multiple cats inside and outside the home, according to a news release. Officers said the cats were being kept in conditions consistent with severe hoarding that were a direct threat “to their life, health and safety,” including numerous surfaces in the home being covered in feces and urine.

“Ammonia readings in the home were significantly elevated beyond safe levels for prolonged exposure for both humans and animals,” wrote the animal shelter in a statement.

The cats’ previous owner was issued an indefinite ban on pet ownership and fined $7,141 in restitution costs during a civil hearing held on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

LCAS said that surrenders of cats have increased by 36% over the previous year, so this new large intake of animals has been particularly burdensome for the county’s only public shelter.

The 40 cats were removed from the house and will be available for adoption after they’re cleared medically. Anyone interested in adopting a new furry friend can view available pets on the LCAS website or visit the Leesburg shelter during daily adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The shelter is asking for donations of canned cat food, unscented cat litter and squeeze-up cat treats to help care for these cats. More information about donations is on their website.

