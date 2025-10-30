But the cat came back: Fairfax Co. kitty is reunited with family after 15 years

After 15 years missing, a microchip helped reunite Flora, a 16-year-old cat, with her original family in Fairfax County.

Workers at Fairfax County Animal Services in Virginia went through their normal routine last week when animal control officers picked up a nearly 16-year-old cat.

Flora’s owners had recently passed away, and she needed a new home.

“We went ahead and scanned her for a microchip,” said Frankie Kachur, the agency’s communications assistant. “And to our surprise, a name came back.”

Workers immediately reached out to the family, who returned the call just as fast.

“They said … ‘she went missing as a kitten and we’ve been missing her for 15 years,’” Kachur told WTOP.

Soon after, the family arrived at the shelter to take her home. Flora rejoined another four-legged family member, a litter mate still with the family.

“Her dad was overjoyed,” Kachur said. “He just couldn’t believe that he was looking at this little cat that he adopted as a kitten and how she had grown. Flora, she was a little confused at first, I’ll admit, but she very, very quickly melted into his arms.”

The family said Flora slipped away during a move. They searched for her, reported her missing and posted flyers.

Kachur said without the microchip installed years ago and the family registering it, Flora may still be missing.

“Every single day, we have stray animals who walk through our door who we don’t know their history, and they can’t tell it to us,” she said. “So, one of the best ways we can get ahold of their family … is through a microchip.”

Fairfax County Animal Services offers microchipping services for pets twice a month at $20. The clinic is Nov. 5 at Fire Station 40 in Fairfax, Kachur said.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

