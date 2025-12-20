What you need to know if you plan to give animals as gifts during the holidays

During the holidays, some families may consider adding a new family member and bringing home a pet as a gift for their loved ones.

During the holidays, some families may consider adding a new family member and bringing home a pet as a gift for their loved ones.

But is it a good idea?

Tiffany Cotton, chief operating officer for the Humane Rescue Alliance, said that when the decision is planned out, bringing home a pet during the holidays can be a good idea.

“What we’ve observed is that the holiday can be a joyful time of year to welcome a pet in because people are on vacation and they’re off from school, and so there’s time for that,” she said. “But only when the decision is thoughtful and planned out and then centered around the animal’s lifelong well-being.”

Cotton’s thoughts align with those of other animal rights groups, which say that giving an animal as a gift to a loved one can lead to long-term companionship and is less likely to be relinquished.

Having the conversation

To make sure the gift is a success, start by having conversations with household members, Cotton said. Have a plan for who will be responsible for looking after the pet, providing their care and whether they are financially stable.

Then, check your home to see if it is suitable for an animal. If you live in an apartment, condo or an HOA community, make sure you are allowed to have an animal on the property.

Lastly, if you plan to travel a lot, think about where you’ll get pet care. Additional life changes that can occur after the pet arrives at your home can also cause stress for the animal.

“The thing that we hear the most is that they just weren’t prepared for the amount of time it would take, or the life changes that would come into play for them,” Cotton said. “As long as those have been well thought out, then it seems like the adoption and welcoming a pet into the home during the holidays works.”

Picking an animal

Whether you are adopting an animal from a shelter or bringing one home from a breeder, it is vital to learn its background, exercise needs and diet, Cotton said. For example, the Humane Rescue Alliance will provide food to new pet owners after the adoption to make the transition to a new diet a smooth process.

“Find out if they had likes or dislikes,” Cotton said. “(If) they really enjoy going for walks or they’re just more casual, and they just kind of want to hang around with you.”

Instead of holding off as a surprise, it may be good to see the animal in person. Many times, Cotton said, people arrive at HRA shelters wanting one type and end up gaining a personal connection with another.

“They just make that connection, and that connection can be really helpful, especially as you’re both getting to know each other, and you’re getting through that … phase,” she said.

For those considering older dogs, it’s good to know their health status and any underlying medical issues that could arise. Cotton added that it is good to be financially prepared as the animal’s health begins to decline.

Some people who are new to owning a pet may consider small animals that are low maintenance and don’t require going outside. Cotton said they are also “remarkably smart” and can be trained to do tricks.

“Rats are an interesting one to have. … Hamsters and your gerbils, they can be a lot of fun,” Cotton said. “Mice are actually very smart as well. Rabbits are, I think, sometimes overlooked. People look at them for their cuteness factor, but they also are great companions.”

Fostering a pet

If you are going to stay close to home and would like some company from a new four-legged friend during the holiday season, fostering a pet would not only be good for the animal, but it will certainly get you on Santa’s nice list.

It would not be permanent, and you would be able to return them to their original parents when they arrive back in town.

Kelly Whittier, who helps WTOP showcase our Pet of the Week, says it’s a win-win.

“It gives our animals a break from the shelter over the holidays but also gives our long-term fosters a break and the ability to travel,” Whittier said.

If you are unable to foster, but still would like to help, Whittier said there’s more ways to help, including a financial donation which will be doubled up to $200 until Dec. 31.

“It certainly supports all of our different departments, like our medical department, humane protection,” Whittier said.

They also take blankets, towels and newspapers for their cats and small mammals.

“If you have a toy that your animal has outgrown, we will happily take it for any of our fosters or the animals in shelter,” Whittier said.

Bringing the pet home

After bringing the animal home from a shelter, HRA recommends following a “three-day, three-week, three-month period” method to see how the new pet is adjusting to your home, Cotton said.

During the first three days, the new animal might be stressed and tired after the environment changes. In three weeks, their personality may start to emerge.

“Usually in three months, you’re going to see what that animal is really all about, and they’re going to show you all the good and all the bad and all the in between,” Cotton said. “So, if you’re able to wait it out for those three months, that can be a really good thing.”

If it doesn’t work out or the pet is not the right fit, let the shelter know what happened so they have more background information to monitor for the next family.

“Animals are living beings and depending on us for their entire lives,” Cotton said. “I think it’s important to just keep that in mind so that you’re not surprised by that commitment.”

If you would like to lend a hand or paw, reach out to the HRA.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.