Meet Caboose, a lovable pup with adorable short legs

Caboose is a 4-year-old, medium-sized mix with a lovable lab face and adorable short legs.

Caboose is a 4-year-old, medium-sized mix with a lovable lab face and adorable short legs. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Caboose is a 4-year-old, medium-sized mix with a lovable lab face and adorable short legs. (Courtesy Human Rescue Alliance) Caboose is a 4-year-old, medium-sized mix with a lovable lab face and adorable short legs. He’s a medium-energy pup who enjoys outdoor adventures and can keep up on longer walks but also settles nicely at home after a couple of relaxed walks a day.

Caboose is sweet, affectionate and eager to learn. He’s attentive and attached to people, but not a Velcro dog. He can happily nap nearby while you go about your day if he’s had some exercise. He’s food motivated but not obsessed and doesn’t counter-surf. Caboose loves attention, belly rubs and enjoys being handled.

Caboose is generally unbothered by most dogs, though he may bark at smaller pups. He has handled unexpected situations well, like off-leash dogs running up to him. He enjoys medium-paced, sniff-filled walks and doesn’t pull excessively.

He may need time and positive reinforcement to adjust to unfamiliar circumstances, like new people, kids, scooters or unusual objects, but with patience and treats, he learns quickly.

Caboose is mostly house-trained and alert barks are minimal. He’s comfortable with typical apartment noises and enjoys quiet time. He’s curious but knows to play only with his toys, which remain intact — he’s not destructive. Caboose especially loves his ball and can entertain himself for long stretches chasing it.

Overall, Caboose is a happy, balanced dog who would make a wonderful companion for someone seeking a pup that is playful, sweet, engaged and also enjoys naps.

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.