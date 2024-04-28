The most popular dog breeds in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The most popular dog breed in D.C. is fit for city living, according to a new report by MarketWatch Guides, an online consumer website.

Nearly half of all U.S. households have a dog. But of the hundreds of breeds, only a handful are the most popular. WTOP's Gigi Barnett takes a look at the dogs and names owners pick in the D.C. area.

Researchers scoured more than 35,000 data points from pet insurance companies to list top breeds, favorite dog names and costs of owning the top breeds, said MarketWatch Guides spokeswoman Claudia Phillips.

“Our team is full of dog lovers,” she said. “And costs are rising everywhere. We wanted to look at the data to see just how much it takes to care for one of these more popular dog breeds.”

About 44% of U.S. households own a dog, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. And the No. 1 breed across the country is the French bulldog, topping the list in 22 states, Phillips said.

The Chihuahua, Golden Retriever, Labrador retriever and German shepherd round out the top five most popular dogs.

In Maryland, most dog owners take home a Golden Retriever and the top name in that state is Molly. Cross the border to Virginia and the most popular dog in that state is the Labrador retriever, who most owners chose to call Bella.

But in the District, toy-sized Yorkshire terriers reign supreme, Phillips said. And the most popular name D.C. dog owners select is Bub.

“It’s one of the more rare or uncommon names we found on our list,” she told WTOP. “It is completely unique to D.C. and no other state’s top name is Bub.”

The top two dog breeds in the nation, the French bulldog and the Chihuahua, are small breeds like the Yorkshire terrier, commonly called “purse dogs.” Phillips said toy-sized breeds are less expensive and fit for city living.

“A lot of the metro areas enjoy those smaller breeds,” she said. “The smaller the breed, usually you can take it more places, especially if you have an on-the-go lifestyle. And they can fit into an apartment or multifamily housing scenario that many metropolitan areas have.”

The cost of owning a smaller breed may also appeal to people looking to adopt a new four-legged friend.

Most toy breeds cost less than $1,300 a year to own, including veterinary care, food and pet insurance, according to the study. For comparison, larger dogs like the popular Golden Retriever can cost nearly $2,000 a year for the same upkeep.

Phillips said there’s a strong devotion among dog owners for whichever dog they take home.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm in taking care of these pets,” she said. “The top five breeds are where Americans are obsessive about their pets.”

