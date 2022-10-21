RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Adoption fees temporarily waived at DC animal shelter this weekend

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

With Halloween coming up, you may need a playmate to protect you from scares or a friendly face to keep you company during horror flicks — consider adopting while fees are temporarily waived at a D.C. animal shelter this weekend.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs Friday, Oct. 21,  through Sunday, Oct. 23, as part of Mars Petcare’s 14th Annual Adoption Weekend.

If you plan on taking a friend to their forever home:

Those interested in adopting can see a list of available pets on the Human Rescue Alliance’s website.

Walk-in adoptions are available at:

  • 71 Oglethorpe Street NW from noon to 7 p.m.
  • 1201 New York Ave NE from noon to 4 p.m. (only dogs available at this location)

For pets in foster homes, potential adopters can contact foster parents using the email in the animal’s adoption profile.

Godiva, an adoptable pet, after being reunited with her four puppies. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Among the more than 110 adoptable pets is Godiva, a dog who made headlines in August after her seven two-week-old puppies were kidnapped.

Princess Fiona, a WTOP favorite as pet of the week, is up for adoption and looking for her forever home! (HRA)

“Godiva’s puppies are now older and strong enough to be separated from their mother,” a news release from the alliance said. “After all she’s been through, Godiva deserves all the best things in life.”

Princess Fiona, who was recently WTOP’s Pet of the Week, is ready to move into her new castle with her future family.

Two playful kitties, Peeta and Gale, are besties (despite the complicated relationship between their namesakes in the Hunger Games franchise).

The shy, yet inseparable pair would love you take them home together.

During the adoption event this weekend, Mars Petcare and Pedigree Foundation plan to cover all the costs of adoption.

All adopted pets will also go home with food, treats, coupons and pet gear as well.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

