RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Washington, DC News » 5th kidnapped DC puppy…

5th kidnapped DC puppy reunited with mother

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance said Friday that a fifth missing puppy has been reunited with his mother.

Oli was reunited with his mother, Godiva, and siblings on Thursday, the shelter said.

Godiva was found pregnant and malnourished in July, and gave birth to seven puppies last month. The whole family was moved to a foster home, but on Aug. 30, Godiva was found tied to a pole and abandoned, and the puppies were missing.

The puppies were only three and a half weeks old – far too young to be removed from their mother.

As with the fourth puppy, Apollo, who was returned earlier this week, Oli was brought in by a family who got him without knowing where he’d come from. They’ll get him back when he’s strong enough, the shelter said. The other three puppies are Aries, Glitter and Link.

The shelter is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to location or safe return of the last two puppies; you can call them at 202-723-5730.

Cuteness alert!

Here’s a picture of the missing puppies, plus Oli, when they were newborns:

CLICK TO EXPAND: Photos of the three puppies taken when they were newborns. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up