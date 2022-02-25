CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
National Arboretum sees 2nd bald eagle egg

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 1:17 PM

Two Bald Eagles at the National Arboretum were spotted with two eggs in their nest, according to the American Eagle Foundation.

Last week, WTOP reported that two bald eagles — Mr. President and his mate Lotus — had one egg in their nest, and that more could be on the way. (Courtesy American Eagle Foundation)

By Sunday night, observers said that Lotus laid a second egg that the eagles have been dutifully sitting on to keep warm during the cold winter months. She laid this egg during her first year as an adult in the arboretum after pushing out Mr. President’s previous mate First Lady in Feb. of 2021.

Dan Rauch, with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, explained that the eggs could hatch by the end of March.

Then, Rauch told WTOP that if all goes well, once they hatch, the young eagles become fledglings, taking flight in just 13 weeks.

