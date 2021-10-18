Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Animals & Pets » More than 100 dogs…

More than 100 dogs found in home, SPCA caring for dozens

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After more than 100 dogs were found living inside an Eastern Shore home, the Virginia Beach SPCA says it has received 45 of those dogs.

News outlets report that the group said in a social media post that it will keep most of the 45 dogs it received on Saturday, but some will go to other rescue organizations.

The Virginia Beach SPCA says the dogs are “scared, dirty, and covered in fleas” and had never been outside the house. The dogs will be seen by a veterinarian.

The group doesn’t know when the dogs will be available for adoption.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up