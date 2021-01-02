CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Going up? DC panda cub shows off new climbing tricks in new year

Matthew Delaney

January 2, 2021, 7:53 AM

“New year, new me” seems to apply to the youngest panda cub at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo as well, as he’s already showing off new climbing abilities.

Xiao Qi Ji was observed scaling some of the small rockwork at the zoo’s indoor habitat in Northwest D.C. while mom Mei Xiang watched over him dutifully.

It’s been nothing but positive signs for “little miracle,” which is Xiao Qi Ji translated into Mandarin Chinese.

He was starting to walk at the beginning of December, and that was just a few weeks after he had first learned to stand for brief periods of time.

Xiao Qi Ji is still just over three months old, having been born on Aug. 21, so there will be more milestones to come as he continues to be — shall we say — miraculous.

