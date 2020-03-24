DC pet shelter continues adoptions through coronavirus outbreak

If you're still thinking about adopting a pet or need other services, the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. is still open for business but there are a few things you should know before making a trip to the shelter.

If you’re still thinking about adopting a pet or need other services during the coronavirus crisis, the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. is still open for business — but there are a few things you should know before a trip to the shelter.

Stephanie Frommer, HRA’s senior operations director, asked anyone interested in adopting to pick an animal online before heading to the shelter, in keeping with public health directives to limit social contact. The shelter is currently only doing same day adoptions.

“Check our website to determine if there is somebody of interest to you which site they are at before coming in,” she added.

The shelter is also limiting how many people are allowed inside the building.

“We are letting adopters in a few at a time so that we have no more than 10 people in the building at once,” she added.

Adopters are also asked to limit their parties to two people.

Other services are also still available but some may be limited: Vaccines clinics and spay and neuter services are cancelled or postponed.

Other services, like the pet pantry, have been rescheduled but the shelter is still working to provide for those in need. Stray pick ups and surrenders are still up and running, but limited.

The shelter is also in need of several items, like pet food, which can be dropped off at the front door. Cleaning supplies are also in great demand but the community is asked to make monetary donations or purchase items through the shelter’s Amazon wish list instead of dropping off cleaning products.

“We want everybody to stay safe. We are still here, staffed 24 hours a day, so if somebody needs us we will respond in any way we can,” said Frommer.

The shelter remains open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but visitors are asked to plan ahead.

