DC cadaver dog returns to work after injury

The German shepherd that was injured last month during a search near Reagan National Airport in Virginia and airlifted by a medevac helicopter that stopped traffic on the George Washington Parkway is back at work.

Just two days after being released for full duty after recovering from a near fatal injury,#DCsBravest human remains detection K-9 Kylie is back at work with handler Sgt. Gene Ryan, assisting @usparkpolicepio with a search in Northern Va. pic.twitter.com/wwUci6r0vR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 1, 2019



D.C. Fire and EMS cadaver dog Kylie assisted U.S. Park Police on a search Thursday near the area where she was hurt.

NBC Washington reported that dive teams — assisted by U.S. Park Police, forensic scientists and detectives — were searching along the shore of Roaches Run Waterfowl Sanctuary in Arlington for a possible body, three weeks after a human skull was found nearby.

Park Police told NBC Washington that the skull belonged to a white man who was about 40 years old, and that there were no signs of trauma.

The search began when a report came in to Park Police on July 11.

“We were notified that there were possible bones in the area of Four Mile Run and the George Washington Parkway,” U.S. Park Police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told WTOP.

Kylie was part of that search that ended with the discovery of human bones, including the skull, that were scattered in a creek bed.

She was hurt on July 16 and underwent surgery at Friendship Animal Hospital in D.C.

