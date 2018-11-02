202
Watch: Rare Mandarin duck spotted in New York’s Central Park

By WTOP Staff November 2, 2018 12:25 pm 11/02/2018 12:25pm
WASHINGTON — A rare duck is drawing crowds to New York’s Central Park to catch a glimpse of its majestic plumage.

The Mandarin duck was first spotted in the park Oct. 10, according to a bird-watching Twitter account.

The question of how the duck got there remains a mystery. Mandarin ducks are native to East Asia and not found in the wild in North America, and no local zoos have reported any missing ducks.

The duck has also made appearances along the Hudson River.

Animals & Pets Central Park Living News Madarin duck National News rare duck
