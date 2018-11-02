Watch: Rare Mandarin duck spotted in New York’s Central Park

A rare duck is drawing crowds to New York's Central Park to catch a glimpse of its majestic plumage. The Mandarin duck was first spotted in the park Oct. 10, according to a bird-watching Twitter account.
WASHINGTON — A rare duck is drawing crowds to New York’s Central Park to catch a glimpse of its majestic plumage.
The Mandarin duck was first spotted in the park Oct. 10, according to a bird-watching Twitter account.
The question of how the duck got there remains a mystery. Mandarin ducks are native to East Asia and not found in the wild in North America, and no local zoos have reported any missing ducks.
The duck has also made appearances along the Hudson River.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.