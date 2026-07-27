Businesses in Alexandria, Virginia, are adjusting as City Hall construction replaces Market Square's parking garage and disrupts customer access.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Construction at Alexandria City Hall raises concerns for Old Town retailers

Alexandria City Hall is getting a major makeover, but nearby businesses said the yearslong construction project is already affecting foot traffic, especially among customers who can no longer find convenient parking.

Businesses in the 100 block of North Fairfax Street, including the Today’s Cargo jewelry store, said they have noticed changes in shopping habits since the City Hall renovation project began this year.

“The store’s been in business for 53 years, so we do have a lot of customers who are of a certain age, and it’s just more challenging when they can’t park nearby,” manager Debra Devers told WTOP.

She said parking options have become limited during construction, which is expected to continue for more than two years.

According to the city’s website, the project incudes renovations to the historic 1871 City Hall building, demolition of a 1960s structure and a replacement of Market Square Plaza and it’s 90,000-square-foot parking garage.

The project has also led to temporary pedestrian disruptions. The city said the north sidewalk along King Street in front of City Hall, between North Royal and North Fairfax streets, is closed through Aug. 8, with alternate pedestrian routes in place.

City leaders said the upgrades are needed to repair aging infrastructure, improve security and optimize space.

In the meantime, Devers said business owners are preparing for what could be a more difficult stretch once tourist season ends.

“It’s great now because there’s a lot of tourists in town. But once that quiets down, then what’s it going to be like?” Devers said. “That might be when we have to start thinking about being proactive with ideas of sending out one of our email blasts,” Devers said.

City services, including the offices of the city manager, city clerk, mayor and City Council, have temporarily relocated to 421 King St. while City Hall remains closed.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.