How this Alexandria fitness studio uses AI technology in workouts

In Alexandria, Virginia, a fitness studio is using special equipment that incorporates artificial intelligence to deliver fitness results.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. AI-powered fitness studio uses unique technology to help with weight training

In Alexandria, Virginia, a fitness studio is using special equipment that incorporates artificial intelligence to deliver fitness results.

Victoria Azor and co-founder Brian Bell use ARX at their fitness studio Body Imperium. ARX stands for Adaptive Resistance Exercise. A sign outside touts the gym’s as “AI-powered strength training.

Started in Austin, ARX automatically adjusts resistance in real time by matching a user’s effort.

“Artificial intelligence refers to computer systems that can perform complex tasks normally done by human-reasoning, decision making, creating, etc. There is no single, simple definition of artificial intelligence because AI tools are capable of a wide range of tasks and outputs,” according to NASA’s latest guidance.

The ARX machines basically pool data about a user’s personal capabilities rapidly, including how much weight they are able to resist, which is helpful for the trainer at the end of each session.

“When people are so afraid that we’re all getting replaced by machines, I don’t view it this way. For me, this gave me the tool to get as strong myself and get my clients strong. I’m working with the machine; I’m working with the technology,” Azor said. “In the very beginning, when this technology was first getting developed, they worked with ARX to help NASA to help astronauts,” she said.

The equipment is also being used to help those who are in need of rehabilitation services, following injuries, and those who are in need of weight training for longevity.

“Personally, my father, who turns 88 this month, he has Parkinson’s. I’ve brought him in here … so he can really get that resistance training that you can’t get any other way,” Bell said.

WTOP found only two other locations in Northern Virginia using ARX machines. Due to their effectiveness, Azor recommended using them only once or twice a week for about 30 minutes.

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