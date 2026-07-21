Alexandria urges parents to avoid last-minute rush for school vaccines

They said that by scheduling appointments and gathering required paperwork now, students can start the school year without delays.

July is the ideal time for students to get back-to-school vaccinations, rather than waiting until the days before school starts, according to Alexandria, Virginia’s health department.

“That may seem early. From our point of view, that’s the perfect time for families to be thinking about back to school,” Dr. Anne Gaddy, deputy director of the Alexandria Health Department, told WTOP.

She said that by scheduling appointments and gathering required paperwork now, students can start the school year without delays.

“The ages where most vaccines are usually given are before kindergarten, before seventh grade, and before 12th grade,” Gaddy said. “Those are the most common ages to get vaccinations, and families can certainly check with their schools about school requirements and with their doctors’ offices to see what’s recommended specifically for their child and when.”

Most students in Alexandria begin the first day of class on Aug. 24.

Gaddy said that while vaccination rates in Alexandria are still high, she acknowledged that some families have questions about vaccines.

“We really encourage those families to have conversations with their provider. It’s through those conversations that they can be sure that they have all of the information that they need in order to make vaccination decisions for their child,” she said.

She encouraged families to be aware of health-related current events.

“Measles is resurging in general in the country, and because we have a lot of people who travel through here in the DMV area, we know that that’s something that we could easily see here. Also, COVID has not completely gone away,” Gaddy said.

Gaddy said that by being mindful of others, parents can make a difference: “The little things that you do, like hand washing your hands, staying home when sick, those are the things that can help keep your child and the other children around them safe.”

A list of required school immunizations and related documents is available from the Virginia Department of Health.

Vaccines are available through pediatricians, some pharmacies and the Alexandria Health Department, which is offering extended hours ahead of the new school year.

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