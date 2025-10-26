Police: Man shot, killed in ‘domestic dispute’ in Alexandria

One man was killed inside an apartment building in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night, according to police.
Alexandria police received a call for shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Berkeley Street near King Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
They didn’t announce any arrests in the case, but said in a statement that “all parties involved are believed to be accounted for.”
Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call APD Detective Escobar at 703-746-6819. Tips can be provided anonymously.
Below is a map of where the shooting took place.
