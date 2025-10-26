Police: Man shot, killed in ‘domestic dispute’ in Alexandria

Alexandria police didn't announce any arrests in the case, but said in a statement that "all parties involved are believed to be accounted for."

One man was killed inside an apartment building in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night, according to police.

Alexandria police received a call for shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Berkeley Street near King Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

They didn’t announce any arrests in the case, but said in a statement that “all parties involved are believed to be accounted for.”

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call APD Detective Escobar at 703-746-6819. Tips can be provided anonymously.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

