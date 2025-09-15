Alexandria public housing director fired after being on probation for living in one of the agency’s units

Chief Executive Officer for the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Erik Johnson was fired Thursday after being on probation for living in one of the agency's units, according to a statement from the ARHA Board of Commissioners.

Chief Executive Officer for the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Erik Johnson was fired Thursday, according to a statement from the ARHA Board of Commissioners.

Johnson was placed on probation last month after the housing authority learned he was living in one of its units. He was told to immediately leave the unit, a previous statement said.

Johnson told local news site ALXNow that he temporarily moved into a public housing unit in the Old Town neighborhood in July while transitioning residences. The Washington Post also reported the news of Johnson being placed on probation.

“There is a huge waiting list for these units, for people who qualify by virtue of income,” said Carter Flemming, a former board member. “So for somebody who’s the CEO of ARHA to take one of those units offline, that could have been given to somebody who really deserves and needs the housing, it’s just not right.”

In a multipage letter to the board, shared on behalf of the Alexandria City Council, Mayor Alyia Gaskins called for an investigation into Johnson’s actions and ARHA’s finances.

Flemming said in the early 2000s, there were allegations of housing staff moving friends up the line for affordable housing units. But, actions such as those “got cleaned up or stopped, if it ever happened,” she said.

“We were on a better footing, doing large redevelopment projects and building a good reputation, and this just destroyed that, basically,” Flemming said. “Because now, justifiably, the city council and all is asking a lot of questions about how this could have happened.”

The housing authority’s board, in its newest statement, said an independent investigation into Johnson’s actions remains ongoing and will help determine the board’s next steps.

In the meantime, Rickie Maddox will be serving as the acting CEO. She served as interim CEO prior to Johnson being chosen last year.

