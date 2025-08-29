Alexandria police release bodycam footage of man who died in custody

The Alexandria Police Department released body camera footage of an incident during which a man being taken into custody Aug. 15 died suddenly.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Allan Tucker II, of Alexandria, had been reported by neighbors for causing a disturbance, running in the hallways and banging on doors. When police arrived on the scene in the 2800 block of N. Beauregard Street, they discovered Tucker in one of the apartment complex’s hallways.

Tucker told officers he believed someone was inside his apartment unit with a gun. But when police checked the unit, they only found Tucker’s father, who was in a wheelchair, a dog and no firearms in the residence.

Police took Tucker into custody on a public intoxication charge. In the video, an officer can be heard asking him, “What did you take today?” Tucker did not reply.

At a news conference on Friday, Alexandria Chief of Police Tarrick McGuire described the incident, saying responding officers tried to “de-escalate the situation” and get Tucker to go back inside his apartment, which he refused to do.

Tucker was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car, where McGuire said he continued acting in a “disorderly” manner by kicking and yelling and claiming officers were “reaching for a gun.”

Tucker can be heard in the video saying, “Are y’all trying to kill me? Y’all are trying to kill me, man. Why is your gun not in your holster?”

Police pulled into a “sally port,” a secure entry spot, before entering the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, around 6:10 p.m.

By 6:51 p.m., Tucker became unresponsive. While receiving medical assistance from officers and other personnel, Tucker died at the scene. No cause of death has been made public.

An internal investigation is underway by the regional Critical Incident Response Team.

You can see the body camera video below. Warning: The following video contains graphic imagery that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

