Man fleeing Virginia State Police hits 3 vehicles — including WMATA bus

A man fleeing a traffic stop hit three vehicles — including a WMATA bus — in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 9:20 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop an Infiniti that was “driving recklessly” on I-495 northbound near Gallows Road, according to a news release.

The driver of that car was identified as Cory Michael-Joseph Zufall, 21, of Reisterstown, Maryland.

Zufall exited I-495 at Gallows Road, where the trooper “attempted a maneuver to try and stop the vehicle” but was “unsuccessful,” according to police. Zufall then drove back onto I-95 northbound.

Zufall subsequently exited onto Route 7 eastbound where it “clipped the mirror” of another vehicle, police said. Officials then tried a second attempt to stop Zufall, however, that also proved “unsuccessful,” according to the release.

Near the intersection of Route 7 and South Walter Reed Drive, police said Zufall “lost control” of his car and struck a Honda Odyssey minivan and a WMATA bus that did not have any passengers on board.

Zufall was arrested and charged with reckless driving, four counts of felony hit and run, one count of misdemeanor hit and run, and felony eluding, police said.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey minivan was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Zufall was also treated for a “minor injury,” police said.

There were no other injuries, according to police.

An investigation into the weekend incident remains ongoing.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

