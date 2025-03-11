Alexandria police work on adding more women, increasing leadership

Twenty percent of the Alexandria Police Department is female, but Chief Tarrick McGuire and other city leaders want to make that number grow.

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire recalls looking around at his recruit class when he began his career in policing in 2003.

“There were probably only two women in my academy class. The rest were men,” he said.

Now, he leads a department in Alexandria, Virginia, where 20% of the 322 members of the police force are women. That’s ahead of the national average of 13%, but below the goal of 30% by 2030.

As part of the department’s celebration of Women’s History Month, the department held a panel to discuss issues of concern to women in the agency, and Maureen McGough, founder of the 30×30 Initiative, was in attendance.

Asked how many women are in positions of leadership in departments across the country, McGough said, “Only 3% of police leaders are women, and I have to tell you that’s why we are so grateful for the advocacy of people like Chief Tarrick McGuire. I think a lot of times people think it’s a women’s issue and they think it’s a woman’s issue to solve.”

Assistant Police Chief Tina Laguna said efforts to recruit women often take place outside the typical job fair settings for law enforcement agencies. She said teacher job fairs can bring results and provide her a chance to knock down stereotypes about policing.

“People go by what they see on TV,” she said, but a lot of policing is actually made up of skills that many candidates don’t see as part of the job.

“Most of what we do is talking and providing services to people. That speaks to a lot of women — but, again, we have to make sure that they can see that side of the profession,” she added.

Laguna said when it comes to encouraging women to aspire to leadership in the department, “mentoring is very critical — and showing them you have the skill set to do this.”

Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins attended the panel and thanked the officers for their work.

Asked about criticism of DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Gaskins said she found it “extremely frustrating, especially as a Black woman who knows there is no difference between DEI and merit. At the end of the day, we have the opportunity to celebrate both.”

Chief McGuire said his efforts are aimed at making sure that each and every officer — men and women — “have a workplace that they desire to come to. Because you want to work in a profession where you feel valued.”

