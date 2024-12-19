Alexandria City High School cancels in-person instruction after fights leave students, staff injured

Alexandria City High School administrators are canceling in-person classes for Thursday and Friday after staff and students were injured in fights that broke out on Wednesday.

According to Alexandria police, two students have been charged with assault and battery. After the fights, one student left the school with their parents to receive treatment for injuries, police said in a statement.

In a Wednesday statement to the families of students at Alexandria City High School, Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt said students across all its campuses will participate in asynchronous instruction after multiple altercations happened inside its King Street campus.

“I would also like to express how disheartening and concerning it was to learn about the unacceptable behaviors and actions taken by some of our students that resulted in injuries to staff and students,” she added.

Around noon Tuesday, multiple fights broke out among students, a spokesperson from the city’s police department said, placing the building in a “hold status” for most of the day. The “hold status” meant students and staff could not enter or leave classrooms and hallways “to support security posturing.”

Investigators and also working to verify reports that a student was stabbed, according to the statement from police, which said nothing at this point in the investigation substantiates those reports.

“Although these incidents involved a small number of students, such events are extremely disruptive to the educational environment and interrupt the focus on learning that our students deserve,” Kay-Wyatt wrote, adding “severe consequences” are in the future for behavior that goes against the school system’s code of conduct.

All after-school activities on Wednesday, except for a 7:30 p.m. concert, were canceled.

Kay-Wyatt said that out of an abundance of caution, classes would be held online on Thursday, Dec. 19, and Friday, Dec. 20.

She added that she’s “actively working” on resolving the issues and working with “the ACHS administration team for the next two days to devise a plan for additional measures that will be implemented when teachers and staff return” in the new year.

Alexandria police also addressed video of the fights circulation online, saying a woman seen lying on the ground reported falling and remained on the floor conscious. She refused medical attention on the scene and declined to file a police report.

“Schools should be safe learning environments for our kids; inciting violence and disorder within a school is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said.

Support for students and staff will be provided on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. over Zoom.

It is not the first incident at the high school this year. According to online news outlet ALXNow, a fight broke out in October, leaving a 15-year-old student with an injured jaw.

An ACHS student was also stabbed in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center in 2022 and later died from his injuries. The incident came during a brawl that police said featured dozens of students at the time.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

