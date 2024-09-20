Community baby shower in Alexandria focuses on expectant families in need

A very special baby shower is being held in Alexandria, Virginia. Mothers-to-be are invited to take part on Sunday.

Mothers-to-be are invited to take part on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Charles Houston Recreation Center on Wythe Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sarah Burell, community outreach coordinator for the Sixteenth Tabernacle Beth El Church, told WTOP the idea for the event came when she was expecting her own son nine years ago.

She felt the challenge of becoming a new mom even though she had support.

“I can’t imagine having multiple kids with no support,” Burell said. “There’s something we can do to help mothers who don’t really have support.”

The event will feature information from the City of Alexandria Department of Community and Human Services, along with information focused on maternal health and wellness.

“We try to, more than anything, provide the resources so whatever their situation is, they can make it better,” Burell said.

The idea is to provide expectant mothers with an experience any mother-to-be attending a baby shower would want.

“We have a cake, we have a photo booth,” Burell said, adding that new and gently used items, including diapers and clothing, will be supplied.

Those interested do not need to preregister to attend and can simply show up on Sunday, Burrell said.

