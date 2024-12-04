Alexandria bus driver charged with shooting and killing Oxon Hill woman

A school bus driver has been charged with shooting and killing a young woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He has now been on immediate leave by the school system.

Carlas William Carter, 37, and 34-year-old Mary Ashby were arrested and charged for shooting and killing Tamara Jones, 26, on Nov. 26 on Oxon Hill Road near Livingston Road.

Jones was found with gunshot wounds inside a car at around 2:45 a.m.

She died at the hospital three days later, according to Prince George’s County police.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspects shot Jones during a dispute.

Both suspects have been taken into custody in Virginia, where they will remain until extradition to Prince George’s County.

Parents from John Adams Elementary School and Alexandria City High School Minnie Howard Campus received a letter from Alexandria City Public Schools, which read, “We are writing to let you know that your child’s bus driver, Carlas William Carter, has been placed on leave from employment with Alexandria City Public Schools, effective immediately. Additional information about this matter is available at this link.”

The letter, signed by Director of Pupil Transportation and Fleet Management MeChale’ Johnson, called the news “distressing” and offered additional support for any student that needed it.

The school system put Carter on immediate leave.

